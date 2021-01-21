’70s Homeware Was Loud, Eclectic & Optimistic. No Wonder It’s Back

The problem with our perception of the '70s as dark and dingy is actually not so much an issue of color as of lighting and fabrics. This was the era of dimmer switches, plush materials like velvet and, frankly, explicitly seductive design. The boudoir feel of places like Biba was inviting after the stark, jolly brightness of the '60s. To design in a way that was seductive, by '70s standards, was precisely the point. "There was a heavily eroticised angle to a lot of '70s design," says Dr. Heathcote. "It's as if the permissive society that evolved in the late '50s and through the '60s turned itself into designs because there was an awful lot of dalliance with dungeon-like interiors at its most extreme."