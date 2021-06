The COVID Delta Variant Is Rapidly Spreading. How Dangerous Is It?

The Delta variant was first discovered in India in December 2020 and was reported to be the cause of 60% of positive cases in New Delhi back in April, according to India's The Tribune . The mutation has also overtaken the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, as the leading strain found in positive cases in the United Kingdom; the former was the strain that initially sent the country into lockdown in January. Outside of the U.K., the Delta variant has already spread to 62 countries, including the United States and Australia, where an outbreak in Melbourne containing the new Delta strain is currently taking place.