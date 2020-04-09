Why I Swapped My Miss England Crown For Scrubs To Fight COVID-19

I haven’t thought about the risks. The news didn't seem real — even until yesterday. I'm now in the process of sorting out my accommodation and training. It's only today that it hit me that next week is when I start working and my first shift is going to be 13 hours. I haven't done a shift like that since October. I'm somewhat anxious about restarting work at the deep end with all the challenges that we’re facing. I worry if I'll be competent enough to deal with the new pressures and new responsibilities — and be able to do a good enough job. But I know the doctors there now will be supportive, because all health-care workers are dealing with these new circumstances at the moment.