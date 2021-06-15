How I Fell Out Of Love With The Super-Cute Vibrator

I leaned into my status as a burgeoning sex-toy expert with an unpaid internship for a sex toy start-up in New York City. In order to afford the internship, I cat-sat for a very strange woman so that I could live in her apartment while interning. For months, I designed cheeky innuendos for posters and brainstormed email headlines that would wink if they could. I spent my days wading through a rainbow of body-safe materials of clit-suckers, dildos, lube, butt plugs, anal beads, but never once did I talk about an actual body. Just as I was instructed to say “one” instead of “you” in college papers, these toys we hawked and lauded were made for disembodied, impersonal, abstract ideas of genitals. We designed and wrote with fleshless, minimalist line drawings of the clitoris and vulva in mind. The company’s focus was sales, Instagram posts, and quippy graphic design. Women’s empowerment was referenced liberally, but embodied shallowly.