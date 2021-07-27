How I Fell Out Of Love With The Super-Cute Vibrator

Sex became normal for me before masturbation did. In college, my friends cheered when someone went home with a guy. The next morning, over eggs and toast, shouts of “Yas girl!” greeted the theatrical complaints from whomever had walked further than usual to get to breakfast that morning. And then there were the questions. One friend always asked for the scoresheet. “How many times did he go down on you versus you on him?” “Was he good?” And the fatal: “Did you come?” I hated the scoresheet. If the score wasn’t in my favor, I received a chorus of pitying faces and a sympathetic change of topic. Throughout the many debriefs in dorm rooms and dining halls, we never once said the word “clitoris.” These conversations both were and weren’t about sex. Hidden inside the sex-themed scoresheets was a constantly clacking abacus that evaluated not the sex, but what it implied about our individual power or status. We never talked about the masturbation most of us relied on to finish ourselves off after the hook-up had left the room.