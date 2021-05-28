That’s why it seems most likely Lucifer will run a similar play on a hell-bound Dan come season 6 as he did in season 5A premiere “Really Sad Devil Guy.” Lucifer spends that episode helping career criminal Lee (Jeremiah Birkett) work through his Hell loop and grapple with the guilt he feels for failing his loving family. When Lucifer goes to Heaven in “A Chance at a Happy Ending,” he finds Lee in the Silver City. “No soul has made it up here from there,” Lucifer tells Lee. Lee explains that he stumbled into Heaven the moment he went through the door at the end of his loop. It’s a nice scene that easily could have been cut out of the 51-minute installment — unless it exists to purposefully lay the groundwork for a future Lucifer plotline. Like, say, one where Lucifer shows Dan exactly how to free himself from Hell and find his way into Heaven, where his soul can finally be at peace.

