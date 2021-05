I started with Votary's tinkle razor as it's the daintiest I could find and didn't look too scary. Like Dr. Mansouri suggested, I used the razor on clean, dry skin, shaving downwards very carefully. I was immediately surprised by how quickly and painlessly it removed my hair; I even did a double take. Usually, razors feel uncomfortably scratchy on my skin, but this was so smooth. I've been using the tinkle razor twice a week for just short of a month and can confirm it's the quickest and easiest way to remove hair. I followed TikTok's lead and shaved in the direction of hair growth rather than against the grain, and can report no ingrown hairs or bumps. My skin is also much less rough, a lot softer, and more even in tone, though I'm yet to notice a major difference in some skin staining left behind by breakouts. Amazingly, my makeup applies so much better than before, too, and teamed with my trusty Bad Habit Daily Dose Multivitamin Moisturizer and SPF every day, I'm very happy with the condition of my skin.