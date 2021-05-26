There’s Been A Major Development In Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Custody Trial

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt revealed that they were getting a divorce in 2016, no one could have predicted the drama that would follow the Hollywood couple over the course of the next several years. But the tumultuous divorce and custody battle seem to have reached an end point because a judge has reportedly given a final ruling in the exes’ legal proceedings.
Breaking up is hard to do, but Jolie and Pitt’s split was even more complicated because it involved their six children together. The Eternals actress was a mother prior to marrying Pitt — she adopted her son Maddox while she was still in a relationship with Billy Bob Thornton and later adopted Zahara and Pax — but after the stars’ got together in 2005, they welcomed three more children (Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne) into the fold.
Throughout the intense custody battle that followed their divorce, the welfare and personal opinions of Jolie and Pitt’s kids have been heavily considered. From serious allegations involving child abuse to lack of protection, the former couple has been struggling to reach an agreement. However, the latest development in their legal process has reportedly led to a joint custody agreement.
Sources close to the situation have confirmed Page Six's early reports that a private judge awarded Pitt with joint custody of the children. Judge John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the A-list exes to oversee the case, reportedly ruled that Pitt and Jolie are to come to an agreement that allows them both to have shared time with the kids. Judge Ouderkirk's ruling was the result of numerous testimonies from people around the family.
"There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge," one source told Page Six. "This trial lasted for several months and there were a fuck ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this."
Even with the new ruling, Jolie is said to be trying to appeal the decision. She has reportedly had issues with Judge Ouderkirk in the past, claiming that his rumored past business deals with Pitt were influencing his judgment on the case, and she also accused Ouderkirk of “improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare.”
Refinery29 has reached out to both Jolie and Pitt's representation for comment.