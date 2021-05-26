Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH Swimwear Includes Fruit, Paisley & Cow Print Bikinis

According to the two brands, the goal of this collection was to create swimsuits that could be seamlessly incorporated into the wardrobes of longtime LSG and OOKIOH shoppers. “We wanted this collaboration to sit well with [LSG’s] range, so it could be styled with their collection, and also express OOKIOH's love for bold color statements,” OOKIOH founder Vivek Agarwal tells Refinery29. To do so, Agarwal’s team made slight changes to LSG’s summer color palette, such as tweaking the color of their Moo print (formerly available only in black and brown) to fit OOKIOH’s signature look (chartreuse).