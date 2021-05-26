Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH Swimwear Includes Fruit, Paisley & Cow Print Bikinis

Looking to spend the entire beach season decked out in Lisa Says Gah’s signature prints? As of today, you can. On Wednesday, the Instagram-favorite retailer and fashion brand launched its first foray into swimwear, in collaboration with OOKIOH, the eco-conscious, L.A.-based brand beloved by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and Hailey Bieber. The capsule collection includes three pieces — an underwire bikini top, high-waisted bikini briefs, and a square-neck maillot — each of which is available in three bold patterns — fruit print, red paisley, and a chartreuse-colored cow print.
While OOKIOH provided the swim styles, colors, fabrics, and overall expertise in the poolside genre, LSG was responsible for the vibrant patterns. “The partnership came together based on the OOKIOH’s interest in working with prints for the first time,” LSG founder and CEO Lisa Buhler tells Refinery29. “When looking for the perfect partner [to introduce swim with] — one of LSG’s most requested categories since our launch in 2017 — we were also attracted to OOKIOH's willingness to meet our standards for inclusivity, along with their long-term sustainable values.”
According to the two brands, the goal of this collection was to create swimsuits that could be seamlessly incorporated into the wardrobes of longtime LSG and OOKIOH shoppers. “We wanted this collaboration to sit well with [LSG’s] range, so it could be styled with their collection, and also express OOKIOH's love for bold color statements,” OOKIOH founder Vivek Agarwal tells Refinery29. To do so, Agarwal’s team made slight changes to LSG’s summer color palette, such as tweaking the color of their Moo print (formerly available only in black and brown) to fit OOKIOH’s signature look (chartreuse).
Each of the three silhouettes was also hand-selected from OOKIOH’s existing swimwear collection with the LSG customer in mind. “The Surfrider Bottom and Como Top have [always] been our bestsellers, and aesthetically they work with LSG, as well,” Agarwal says. “[On the other hand,] the Monaco Bottom, our other bestseller, would seem out of place in the Lisa Says Gah world,” he explains.
We loved the two brands enough on their own — together, well, it doesn’t get much better than that. Shop the Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH swimwear capsule, which ranges in price from $50 to $100, on LisaSaysGah.com and below.
