Nordstrom x WILDFANG Challenge Gender Stereotypes With Size-Inclusive Collection

When it comes to inclusivity, Nordstrom has been making notable strides to provide fashionable clothes for everyone. The retailer's latest effort to bridge the fashion-equity gap takes on the form of a size-inclusive collaboration with Nordstrom Made brand BP. and WILDFANG — a clothing brand that challenges gender norms and stereotypes. The collection features everything from gender-fluid jumpsuits to button-ups, blazers, statement tees, dresses, and accessories in bold prints, silky silhouettes, and vibrant colorways with prices ranging from $12-$89 and sizes ranging from XXS-4X.
Each piece was crafted with a wide variety of shapes and sizes in mind — making it possible for body-diverse customers to mix and match the offerings within the full range of styles offered. “We are challenging the idea that women have to dress a certain way, act a certain way or have a certain type of job. We are working hard to make the industry more inclusive with every element of our partnership with Nordstrom,” said Emma Mcilroy, CEO and co-founder of WILDFANG in a press release.
Not only have the BP and WILDFANG teams been working to create this bold, beautiful fashion launch but the immersive collaboration also included gender knowledge training for employees to ensure that customers felt catered to and seen during their in-store shopping experience. “This collaboration between BP. and WILDFANG allows us to educate our employees in order to serve our customers in new and relevant ways,” Jen Jackson Brown, EVP & President of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc., expressed in a press release.
Nordstrom plans on giving five percent of total sales from the BP. + WILDFANG collaboration to Year UP — a nonprofit with the goal of creating access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for young folks — with the intention of creating space and opportunities for marginalized groups to work within the fashion industry through its Made brands.
