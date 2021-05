In Cruella, Cruella De Vil May Not Be The Monster We Think She Is

First order of business? Get Horace and Jasper to kidnap the Baroness’ three beloved Dalmatians, a move that certainly harkens back to 101 Dalmatians. But this is where things get a little muddled. Cruella does a bait and switch with the dog content. First of all, the movie establishes fairly early on that though Estella does blame the Dalmatians for killing her mother, she actually loves dogs. After all, her best friend is a kind stray named Buddy, and Horace’s pet chihuahua, Tink, is an integral part of the gang’s crime operation. But then there’s the grand showpiece, in which Cruella stages a guerilla fashion show to the tune of Iggy and the Stooges’ “I Want To Be Your Dog” (in a Disney movie...punk is dead), and appears in a coat that appears to be made entirely of Dalmatian fur. We, like the Baroness, are meant to believe that she killed the three pooches — terrible yes, but on brand. And I have to say, for a second, I admired Gillespie’s — not to mention writers Tony McNamara and Dana Fox — guts. To have a Disney protagonist not only kill dogs, but gleefully wear them with such panache? Simply outrageous.