After That Episode 7 Twist, Can Cruel Summer Live Up To Its Own Ideals?

In one of its most insightful and sadly realistic moments that foreshadows where we find ourselves at the end of the episode, in 1994 Kate learns that another teenager was abused by Martin in his old town of Widow Falls. But rather than finding solace in another survivor, she turns on the young woman and claims that Martin told her the truth about the girl and her story. It's a really hard scene to watch as Kate regurgitates the lies that her abuser told her, victim blaming another girl that Martin hurt. It shows that wherever Kate's head was in 1994 it was still massively shaped by Martin and her need to blame someone else other than him. And it's that anger that her mother Joy (Andrea Anders) uses to push her onto The Marsha Bailey show. That isn't Joy's only crime this week as we learn that she also gaslit Kate about her own affair in 1993, which led Kate to visit Martin and get kidnapped. We also learn that it was Joy who sent Kate the hate mail in 1995, fabricating the idea that someone was stalking her in order to incentivize her taking Jeanette's lawsuit seriously.

