Meghan McCain’s Having A Chaotic Week — & It’s Only Monday

"I mean, I can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene," McCain began. "I think she’s a crazy person, I’ve said that over and over again. But she has been stripped of her committees — she has absolutely no legislative power in Congress whatsoever. Which, juxtapose, when Ilhan Omar said that Jewish people had hypnotized the world and it was all about the Benjamins — she’s still on the foreign relations committee and she’s able to dictate our foreign policy in the United States of America. So, what do you expect Republicans to do? I think that’s taking a lot more action against a crazy person than, I would say, the Democrats are doing on the left."