Did The Media’s Manipulation Of Princess Diana Contribute To Her Death? Her Sons Think So

Media manipulation, pressure, and attacks are now running rampant — both in and out of the U.K. — especially when it comes to celebrities or people in power. On the subject of media abuse, Mara Wilson, known for her childhood role as Matilda told Refinery29 , "We need to think about the way we objectify these people and take responsibility for that." She continued, "People say, 'Hollywood does this, Hollywood does that.' And I think that it's totally fine and acceptable to critique Hollywood and its treatment. But I think that people need to remember that what Hollywood is doing is giving people what it thinks they want."