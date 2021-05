Are You Eligible For The New Child Tax Credit? Here’s What To Know

For each child under 6, parents can receive $300 per month; for each child under 18, they'll receive $250 per month. To claim this tax credit, a child will need to have lived with the parent in question for at least half the year, with that parent having provided more than half of the corresponding financial support. There is no limit on the number of children — if you're an old woman living in a shoe , you can claim the credit for all of your many children with whom you don’t know what to do. Those who file taxes as individuals and had an adjusted gross income of $75,000 and under on your last tax return, those who file as heads of households and made $112,500 and under, and those who file as a couple and made $150,000 and under are eligible for the full tax credit.