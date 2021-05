What We Do — & Don’t — Know About The Fallout Between Jeanette’s Parents On Cruel Summer

Just as episode 5 ended with the reveal that Kate had been groomed by Martin and was in the early stages of a crush on him in 1993, this episode finishes with more historical context for where we find ourselves in 1995. Jeanette's mom Cindy did visit Martin's house and tried the key, which is what led to her leaving the family home. It's a rare exploration of motherhood that centers a mother as her whole own person, outside of her children and will likely have viewers split down the middle. There's a power in Cindy choosing herself over her family, but it's a controversial decision and the way she does it impacts Jeanette and Greg forever. If you've been wondering what happened to Greg in 1994 that made him end up pushing Jeanette away in 1995, well, that would be because Cindy gave him the key too and encouraged him to go and see whether or not it fit the door. The final moments of "An Ocean Inside Me" show Greg walking in and realizing that whoever he thought his daughter was, there's an entire side to her that he doesn't know.