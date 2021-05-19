What We Do — & Don’t — Know About The Fallout Between Jeanette’s Parents On Cruel Summer

There's a profound sadness to this episode as all of the family's problems come from the inherent lack of trust and openness that builds between parents and teenagers. While it does look bad that Jeanette has the key and we know she got addicted to breaking into his house (which comes into play later this episode), there is a relatively innocent explanation as to why she has it. But Cindy is so horrified to find it that when she speaks to Janette, she instead she asks questions in a roundabout way, hinting that she knows something without directly mentioning the key. Her daughter's own caginess in response just seems like more proof for Cindy that something is wrong. Greg, on the other hand, has such an unerring belief in his daughter that his wife's suspicions seem like a betrayal, and that no matter what the truth is, to many people, her actions will come across that way.

