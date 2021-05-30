The key to Lucifer seemingly becoming God comes down to his decision to make the ultimate sacrifice for his girlfriend, Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Many, many things have to fall into place for this to happen exactly as it does. Towards the end of the finale, Lucifer battles his awful brother Michael (Tom Ellis, again) for the title of God at USC’s massive stadium. As Lucifer and Michael hit a stalemate, the former’s plan with Chloe for this fight is revealed: Chloe’s entire job is pulling the key out of the Flaming Sword, which would disassemble the weapon. As Chloe runs away with the key, Lucifer is meant to get the Blade of Death and, likely, kill Michael with that.

