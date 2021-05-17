The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Lie: Who Really Invented Our Favorite Spicy Chip?

So, how exactly did he get away with this decades-long con? While Montañez seems to have taken credit for a concept ideated nearly two decades earlier, no one at Frito-Lay deemed it pertinent to speak up or stop him. According to the same Times report, the majority of the team who developed the snack retired in the early aughts, and those who remained simply let the story "spread unchecked." It wasn't until former Frito-Lay employee Lynne Greenfeld asked the company in 2018 why she wasn't credited for naming the snack in 1989 that the company deemed it worthy of inquiry. It was then that Frito-Lay said it unearthed "evidence calling his account into question" and led the company to publicly acknowledge that he did not, in fact, come up with the flamin' hot idea.