Don’t Freak Out — The ICarly Reboot Is Almost Here

Hollywood is loving the concept of a modern-day reimagining of a classic television series so much that it is tapping into a number of old favorites to reboot them for new audiences. Among that growing list of TV remakes is Nickelodeon original iCarly, and the new series will reunite us with the ever-chaotic energy of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends — but with a relatable millennial edge.
The reboot of the wild Nick fan favorite show will be a Paramount+ production, and its new plot will focus on the life of OG influencer Carly Shay (Cosgrove). Now a twenty-something with years of fame under her belt, Carly has grown up quite a bit and is now facing a slew of new problems related to her love life and her career as an internet personality in an oversaturated industry. Thankfully, she’s got her gang to help her navigate these murky new waters; older brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and best friend Freddie (Nathan Kress) are right by her side every step of the way.
Jeannette McCurdy is noticeably missing from the teaser of the Paramount+ offering, and that's because she elected not to rejoin her cast mates on the reboot. On an episode of her Empty Inside podcast earlier this year, McCurdy revealed that she had retired from acting because of lingering trauma from being a child star.
"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it,” she said on the podcast. “I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing."
Though Sam won't be making an appearance, new photos from the set of the upcoming show reveal two new characters joining Carly on her journey through young adulthood. Laci Mosley (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Single Parents) will play Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett (The Affair) stars as Millicent, Freddie’s stepdaughter — yes, Freddie got married!
Wondering exactly how these new faces fit into Carly's chaotic world (or how Carly can afford to still live in her childhood apartment)? All will be revealed when new episodes of iCarly hit Paramount+ on June 17. Until then, catch old seasons of the Nickelodeon staple on Netflix.