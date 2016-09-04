The cast of iCarly had another mini-reunion and yes, that's as awesome as it sounds.
It has been almost four years since Carly jumped on that plane to Italy during the show's finale, leaving a giant iCarly-shaped hole in our hearts.
Fortunately for us, the cast is still close and gets together now and then. (Last November, everyone showed up for Nathan Kress's wedding.)
Even more fortunately for us, they like to share pictures of those informal reunions. Kress posted the latest photo on his Instagram Saturday night with the caption, "The semi-bi-annual iCarly 'Where Are We Now?' conference was last night. Love these people." He punctuated it with a smiley-face emoji.
Kress, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Noah Munck, and Jerry Trainor might be older, but they are no less great as a group.
Cosgrove has said she'd be down for a full-on, official reunion. She shared the same photo later with a heart-emoji caption.
Miranda, we second that emotion.
