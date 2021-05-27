This Is The Nap Dress Of Lipsticks

After a year of being shielded by various printed cloth face masks, my lips are ready for their debut back into society. But just like I'm not quite ready to share a communal cheese board at a crowded cocktail party, my mouth isn't ready to be coated with a full-on matte pigment just yet. If jeans are the matte liquid lipstick of our wardrobe, what I want to ease back into normal life with is the matching sweats set or nap dress — something that can be dressed up or down, that's comfortable and cute. Right now, that's Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom, the perfect transitional lipstick to get you excited about showing your lips off again after months of hibernation.
Rouge Coco Bloom is described as a hydrating lipstick with a plumping effect, but in my opinion, it's more of a tinted lip balm-meets-gloss. This sort of buildable, moisturizing lip color is always popular around this time of year, but I've noticed that it's especially ubiquitous in this post-pandemic era, when some degree of comfort is still key. The formula comes in 20 different shades, ranging from soft, creamy beiges to bold reds and plums. My go-to shade is called Opportunity (112), a warm brown pink with shine, not shimmer. It enhances the natural color of my lips, while also making them look softer and fuller, like my favorite Instagram filters. The texture is smooth and creamy thanks to jojoba esters, which is especially great for lips that aren't used to being exposed to things like air or conversation and can become easily chapped.
More perks: Rouge Coco Bloom is super easy to put on. The round, slanted shape of the bullet lends itself to effortless application. You won't need a mirror when putting on this lipstick — just apply a couple of swipes and then press your lips together to blend. It might feel just like you're just wearing a lip balm, but if you turn on that front-facing camera, you'll find a gorgeous wash of color that'll make you want to burn all your face masks and snap a few dozen selfies. The finish is glossy without being sticky, and pigmented without being too bold, so whether you're looking to wear a little something to run a few errands or want a beautiful lip to finish off a Look™, this lipstick is it.
Now, before you throw tomatoes at me because of this lipstick's $40 sticker price, here's my rationale. Not only is it a few products in one (Balm! Gloss! Lipstick!), but heck, your lips deserve something really pretty after 15 months of neglect. They're ready to stain some cocktail napkins and leave their print on some faces. Don't deny them of their moment to shine again.
