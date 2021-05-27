This Is The Nap Dress Of Lipsticks

Rouge Coco Bloom is described as a hydrating lipstick with a plumping effect, but in my opinion, it's more of a tinted lip balm-meets-gloss. This sort of buildable, moisturizing lip color is always popular around this time of year, but I've noticed that it's especially ubiquitous in this post-pandemic era, when some degree of comfort is still key. The formula comes in 20 different shades, ranging from soft, creamy beiges to bold reds and plums. My go-to shade is called Opportunity (112), a warm brown pink with shine, not shimmer. It enhances the natural color of my lips, while also making them look softer and fuller, like my favorite Instagram filters. The texture is smooth and creamy thanks to jojoba esters, which is especially great for lips that aren't used to being exposed to things like air or conversation and can become easily chapped.