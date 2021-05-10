Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good.
Today: In many ways, Dua Lipa’s self-care routine is just like anyone else’s. She takes her dog for walks, works out via Zoom, and reads before bed. But the Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter also makes sure to pamper her vocal cords, by steaming, drinking tea, and staying hydrated. She reveals her full routine in this special Feel Good Diary.
Age: 25
Location: London, England
Occupation: Singer and songwriter
7:30 a.m. — Time for a walk with my dog, Dexter. I got really lucky that he and I have the same sleep schedule. If I need to catch a couple extra hours of sleep he’s right there with me, but on days when I’m up bright and early, he’s ready for his morning walk. Our walks are the perfect way to get my mind right for the day ahead. I usually grab a bottle of Evian — gotta stay hydrated — and his leash and we head out for a stroll around the neighborhood. While walking, I make a mental list of my intentions for the day.
8:30 a.m. — This is normally the time I give myself to work out. Whether it’s on Zoom, doing a workout with my friend Ella in L.A. who leads a kickass workout class called Sculpt With Ella, or with my best friend Bunny who comes over to train me on days when I’m feeling super lazy and need someone to get me motivated, getting physical really starts my day off right. I also love to do yoga, Pilates, or strength training. I like to leave my cardio workout to dancing.
10 a.m. — Time to shower, steam for my vocal chords, and have a cup of tea. I also grab something quick on the go for breakfast on my way to rehearsals for the Brit Awards.
11:30 a.m. — Rehearsal starts out with a quick warm-up with my vocal coach. Vocal health is so important to me and is critical on a day packed with rehearsing. I try to incorporate some little vocal health activities every day.
4:30 p.m. — I'm in the car on the way home from rehearsals. It takes me a while to get back, as we’ve been rehearsing in Bedford which is a little way out of London. I take this time to FaceTime my family and my friends to see what everyone’s doing, and ask whether someone would like to have an early-ish dinner with me when I get home. Spending time with the people I love is super-important to me, so I hope they say yes. That’s my evening, sorted.
6:30 p.m. — I love cooking and being surrounded by my favorite people, though I also love ordering from the fantastic restaurants in my area — especially as there’s no indoor seating at the moment due to the pandemic. With all the running around I do for work, it’s nice to come home, slow down, and connect with the food that nourishes my body and life.
9 p.m. — Once everyone leaves, it’s time for a little self-care. I am religious about washing my face and doing my nighttime skincare routine every evening. Even when it’s a rehearsal day and I’m not wearing makeup, it is so important to wash the day off. I also use this time to check in with myself and practice gratitude. The past year has been one for the history books, and I’m just so lucky to have fans who have been so supportive of me from the beginning.
10 p.m. — I’m off to bed! Tonight I’m reading Three Women by Lisa Taddeo to wind down a bit before I try to sleep. I’ve been rehearsing like crazy so my mind is always racing at the end of the day. It’s really comforting to grab a book and get transported to another world. I also like to take 30 minutes to meditate before bed for that added wind-down. Tomorrow is another full day of rehearsals. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in the works… The Brits, we’re ready for you!
Reflection: Dua Lipa emphasized that her self-care routine is key. It helps her get into a good head space so she can tackle her jam-packed days at full force. Even when life gets busy, making the time for gratitude practices and time with loved ones (her dog Dexter included, of course) makes all the difference.
Dua Lipa has a partnership with Evian.
