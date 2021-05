Kate Middleton Rewore Her Engagement Blouse More Than A Decade Later

This isn’t the first time that the Duchess has double-dipped in her wardrobe. In fact, Middleton’s garnered a reputation for recycling past outfits. Just last week, while celebrating her anniversary at Manor Farm in Northern England, Middleton chose a pair of brown, knee-high boots from Penelope Chilvers that have been a staple in her wardrobe since 2004. In September, Middleton rewore a dress and a mask from previous sightings while touring small businesses suffering due to the pandemic. The dress, a floral number from Beulah London, was first showcased during a Zoom call with Heads Together , an organization led by the Royal Foundation that’s working to change the conversation around mental health in the U.K., the previous May. Meanwhile, her floral face mask , from Amaia, accompanied her everywhere throughout the country’s lockdown.