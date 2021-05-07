This Influencer Couple Euthanized Their Dog & Made Some Really Disturbing Posts About It

FYI all dogs deserve the chance to be rehabbed for behavior issues...Rehomed or dropped at a rescue or trainer who helps dogs w bite or behavioral issues for fucks sake. Never put down bc UR embarrassed about being a bad dog owner.— Kelsey Darragh (@kelseydarragh) May 6, 2021
How sick do you have to be to take a ✨photoshoot✨ with your “dangerously aggressive” dog knowing you’re about to end his life? Your dog is so aggressive but had no issues putting the baby next to it for a cure lil pre-murder photoshoot? pic.twitter.com/2jX9FfJywZ— ᵗᵉᵃSpill (@TeaSpillYT) May 6, 2021
I have a very temperamental dog. He bites people when he feels nervous, unsafe or if you try to touch him when he doesn’t want to be... I know these things because im his OWNER. Therefore I make sure he’s not in situations where he will react... I don’t kill him!— Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) May 6, 2021