Diese Influencer schläferten ihren Hund ein – aber erst nach einem bizarren Fotoshooting

Danielle Campoamor, Elisabeth Kochan
Foto: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
Am vergangenen Montag teilte das YouTuber-Pärchen Nikki und Dan Phillippi mit ihren Followern eine herzzerreißende Neuigkeit: Sie hatten sich dafür entschieden, ihren neunjährigen Bullterrier Bowser einschläfern zu lassen. Doch Bowser war nicht krank gewesen, hatte auch keine Schmerzen gehabt. Nein, die Vlogger hatten sich dazu entschieden, Bowsers Leben zu beenden, weil er Logan, den einjährigen Sohn des Paares, gebissen hatte, nachdem der dem Hund sein Futter weggenommen hatte.
„Ich fühle mich schon komisch dabei, dieses Video anzufangen“, meint Nikki in ihrem YouTube-Video, das inzwischen über eine Million Views hat, und räuspert sich, während ihr Mann mit Tränen in den Augen neben ihr sitzt. „Ich weiß nicht mal… es gibt keine fröhliche Art, dieses Video anzufangen, also… wir wollen heute mit euch teilen, was in unserem Leben los ist.“ Dann erzählt Nikki, sie hätten den Hund am vorherigen Freitag einschläfern lassen, und obwohl Bowser zwar „unser Hund“ gewesen sei, habe er eigentlich ihrem Mann gehört. Sie betont auch, dass sie sich vorher wegen der möglichen Fan-Reaktion unsicher gewesen seien, ob sie diese Nachricht überhaupt mit ihren Followern teilen sollten. „Die Leute werden das nicht verstehen, die Leute werden sich darüber ärgern“, sagt Nikki. „Und Dans Antwort darauf war: ‚Niemanden wird das so sehr treffen wie mich.‘“
Dann springt Dan ein, um die Story zu ergänzen. „Für viele, viele Jahre – den Großteil seines Lebens – war [Bowser] ein extrem gefährliches, draußen lebendes Tier“, sagt er. „Er war eindeutig ein Draußen-Tier, das ich drinnen halten musste.“ Das Paar behauptet, Bowser sei als Welpe angegriffen und daraufhin aggressiv geworden. „Wir hätten Bowser schon vor sehr, sehr langer Zeit einschläfern lassen können, da gab es mehrere Situationen. Aber das haben wir vor uns hergeschoben“, erzählt Dan. „Er hat schon einige andere Hunde schwer verletzt.“
Der Tropfen, der das Fass schließlich zum Überlaufen gebracht habe, sei aber Bowsers Angriff auf ihren Sohn gewesen. Die beiden berichten, Bowser habe Logan im Gesicht gebissen. Dan gibt zwar zu, die Verletzung sei „nicht schlimm“, Logan habe nur noch „einen kleinen Fleck im Gesicht“ und zu dem Ganzen sei es überhaupt erst gekommen, nachdem das Kind dem Hund Essen geklaut und Bowser daraufhin sein Futter verteidigt habe – aber der Schaden war  angerichtet. 
Daraufhin betonen beide, der Tierschutzbund habe ihnen versichert, die Einschläferung sei die einzige Option, da Bowser kein neues Zuhause finden würde. Also hätten sich Nikki und Dan für die Einschläferung zu Hause entschieden – aber erst nach einem „Abschieds-Fotoshooting“ mit dem Hund. Und ja, dabei posierte Bowser neben dem einjährigen Sohn. Nikki teilte die Fotos auf ihrem Instagram-Account, der inzwischen privat ist.
Die gnadenlose Reaktion auf die Entscheidung der beiden ließ nicht lange auf sich warten. „Nur ein weiterer Punkt auf einer langen Liste: Die beiden haben schon tödliche Fehlinformationen, rechte Verschwörungstheorien, Anti-Masken-, Anti-Impf-, Anti-Abtreibungs- und Anti-Black-Lives-Matter-Propaganda geteilt. Sagen wir es, wie es ist: Das sind rassistische Fanatiker“, twitterte Meghan Rienks, eine andere beliebte YouTuberin. „Wie krank muss man sein, um ein Fotoshooting mit einem ‚gefährlich aggressiven‘ Hund zu veranstalten, in dem Wissen, dass man gleich sein Leben beendet? Euer Hund ist so aggressiv, aber ihr hattet kein Problem damit, ihn für ein süßes Prä-Mord-Fotoshooting neben euer Baby zu setzen?“, twitterte auch die YouTuberin Tea Spill.
Falls das YouTuber-Pärchen die News geteilt hat, um Mitleid zu bekommen, haben sie die Reaktion ihres Publikums wohl eindeutig falsch eingeschätzt.
Natürlich sind Nikki und Dan nicht die ersten Vlogger, die persönliche Storys mit ihren Fans teilen und damit Schock und Entsetzen provozieren. Denk nur mal an die YouTuber Myka und James Stauffer, die mit ihrer öffentlichen Entscheidung, ihr Adoptivkind Huxley wegzugeben, Schlagzeilen machten
Die Moral von der Geschicht’? Menschen wie Nikki und Dan, die so dermaßen online sind, sollte vorher klar gewesen sein, dass das Töten ihres Hundes in ihrem Publikum gewisse Gefühle auslösen würde. Um es mit den Worten der Netflix-Doku Don’t F*ck With Cats zu sagen: Don’t F*ck With Pets. 

