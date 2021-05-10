We Scored 30% Off This Female-Founded, Sustainable Travel Bag Brand

Behind every savvy explorer is a dashing travel bag — wanderlust-y tourists would not be able to gallivant around the world without the help of some trustworthy luggage. If you’ve been scrolling through endless Airbnb listings and reading every page of the CDC’s site for travel-safety recommendations (like we all have), don’t leave the most important travel accessory off your list: a super-sturdy, brag-worthy carry-on. And as luck would have it, we just secured an exclusive 30% off sitewide promo code on the AAPI-owned, female-founded, and R29 reader-favorite luxury handbag and accessories shop, Lo & Sons.
Here’s The Deal
From now until Thursday, May 13 at 11:59 p.m. (EST) you can snag weekender bags, purses, wallets, backpacks, apparel, and all full-priced items at Lo & Sons for 30% off — just use our exclusive check-out code: REFINERY30. FYI: We’ve set our sights on the retailer's bestselling and road-trip-ready weekender bags.
Sustainability and thoughtful craftsmanship are the driving forces at Lo & Sons. The versatile and multi-purpose Catalina Collection comes in two different eco-friendly fabrics — organic canvas or 600 recycled poly — and each style is decked out with tons of innovative features. The totes are equipped with a bottom compartment for shoes, interior pockets for organization, a luggage sleeve that attaches to the average suitcase handle, a front zipper pocket for easy access, and a removable messenger strap for versatility. Lest we forget, the brand also boasts an assortment of renowned wallets, backpacks, and handbags that are perfect for the modern traveler or everyday commuter in need of reliable gear that’s as useful as it is stylish.
Once you’ve carted your essentials, the untold story of activist and Lo & Sons’ founder, Helen Lo, is an absolute must-read. Launching a luxury handbag brand at the age of 65 is an achievement all on its own, but Lo’s lifelong tale is speckled with equally impressive and downright inspirational successes (getting accepted to Ph.D. programs, uplifting marginalized communities, and starting a family, to name a few). And, at the heart of her thrilling adventures is travel — after a long and doomed search to find the perfect all-encompassing carry-on for her and her late husband’s retirement vacations, she decided to take it into her own hands. Now Lo and her two sons, Derek and Jan, provide the masses with the lightweight, functional, and stylish bags that she always wanted.
