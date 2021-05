Behold! All The Holes In Jupiter’s Legacy’s Explanation Of How The Union Got Their Powers

It takes the show seven entire episodes to tell us what most superhero stories bake into the beginning of any super narrative. In fact, most Marvel movies have learned to get the origin story out of the way early so audiences can focus on what comes next. Jupiter’s Legacy tries to focus both, and to keep us from losing focus, uses This Is Us -inspired flashback storytelling to keep us hooked. Eventually, Jupiter's Legacy takes us back in time to the ‘20s as our soon-to-be heroes embark on the journey that will get them their powers. Unlike This Is Us, which made fans wait 32 episodes to find out how Milo Ventimiglia's Jack died at the hands of a malfunctioning slow cooker, Jupiter's Legacy thankfully answers the central question in seven.