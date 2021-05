Emily In Paris Season 2 Photos Promise More Bucket Hats & Over-The-Top Prints

After what felt like forever, the filming for Emily In Paris Season 2 is underway. On Monday, photos from the set of the show’s forthcoming season were released, and just like its debut, this one’s already full of over-the-top style choices . For the hit series’ sophomore season, the titular Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her crew appear to have ditched the City of Lights for Villefranche-sur-Mer, a beach town near Nice in the French Riviera. Naturally, the change in locale called for a more beach-appropriate wardrobe.