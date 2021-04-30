Shadow & Bone’s Most Powerful Question Has A Different Meaning For A Lot Of Us

At one point, towards the end of our conversation, I asked Strain if she hoped the “what are you” theme of Shadow and Bone would maybe educate people who are used to asking that question, not receiving it. Thinking back on what it was like to revisit her experiences with racism as a half Asian woman, Strain recalled one specific moment in the writers room, where she remembered something her father had said to her. “My white dad once told me a few years ago that Asians don’t have racism dealt towards them,” she recounted. “It was a very stereotypical thing where it’s like, ‘nobody’s racist towards you.’ And one of my massive regrets in life is that I didn’t, in that moment, tell him all the things that have been said to me.”

