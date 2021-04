A Newbie’s Guide To Every Major Character In Shadow & Bone

But Shadow and Bone is also one of those fantasy shows that require a glossary . So before we get into the who's who of it all, you're going to need to know the basics — without them, good luck remembering these characters. Many of them are Grisha, which means they have magical abilities, and there are three categories of Grisha , each with their own subcategories. The Grisha identify their powers with embroidered robes called keftas. The robes make it pretty easy to spot who can do what as you begin to immerse yourself in the world of Shadow and Bone , even if you have to take notes for the first few episodes.