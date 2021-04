29 Essential Shadow and Bone Terms To Know If You Didn’t Read The Books

Loving Shadow and Bone , but slightly overwhelmed by the intricate world which comes with its own language, lingo, and locations? Leigh Bardugo's beloved books make quite the immersive fantasy series, but as with many fictional worlds we love there's a lot to get your head around. Have no fear, this guide is here to work as your dictionary, thesaurus, and loving Shadow and Bone companion. We'll take you through all of the must-know terminology and add a little context to the chaotic and epic fantasy world.