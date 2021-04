Major Biden Promises To Be A Very Good Boy When The New White House Cat Arrives

"Champ and Major, the president and first lady's dogs, members of the family, are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference on March 9 . "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed. It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden's travels to military bases this week — she has a three-day trip this week — and the dogs will return to the White House soon."