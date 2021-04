Maude Launched A Sultry New Sexual-Wellness Scent

I personally tend to gravitate towards sensual, woody fragrances, especially in the bedroom. But, when Maude's new goods arrived at my apartment, it was love at first whiff; the scent wasn't cloyingly sweet, it was as fresh as a daisy with a sexy hint of spice. "Understanding that the olfactory system is deeply tied to creating memory and mood," Goicochea explained. Both products featuring the new scent retail at the same price as the OG versions — $25 for the 4.0 oz candle ($15 for the mini) and $18 for the bath soak — and include the same cult-favorite benefits of being vegan, paraben-free, and made in the U.S. Below, read up on and shop both new drops to get your body prepped for the hottest (girl) summer yet.