Maude Launched A Sultry New Sexual-Wellness Scent

In the spring-fever spirit, Brooklyn-based sexual-wellness darling Maude is releasing two of its bestselling goodies in a sultry new scent no. 2. Burn (the brand's luxe massage candle) and Soak (its skin-softening mineral bath salts) will now be available in the just-launched fragrance that took a year to develop and smells like what Maude's Founder & CEO, Eva Goicochea, describes as "an evocative mix of pink pepper and gurjun balsam."
I personally tend to gravitate towards sensual, woody fragrances, especially in the bedroom. But, when Maude's new goods arrived at my apartment, it was love at first whiff; the scent wasn't cloyingly sweet, it was as fresh as a daisy with a sexy hint of spice. "Understanding that the olfactory system is deeply tied to creating memory and mood," Goicochea explained. Both products featuring the new scent retail at the same price as the OG versions — $25 for the 4.0 oz candle ($15 for the mini) and $18 for the bath soak — and include the same cult-favorite benefits of being vegan, paraben-free, and made in the U.S. Below, read up on and shop both new drops to get your body prepped for the hottest (girl) summer yet.
Maude's hand-poured Burn candles are crafted with a 100%-cotton wick and an unscented skin-softening blend of jojoba and soybean oils that can be massaged onto the skin once melted.
I am obsessed with this new scent. It's subtle yet earthy and the oil is the same wonderful consistency as their no. 0 and no. 1 candle. I'm already dreading the day I run out! Love it so much — seriously a treat.
Maude Reviewer
Maude's bath salts are crafted from a skin-softening and rejuvenating blend of salt crystals hand-harvested from the Southern Dead Sea, magnesium, potassium, sulfur, zinc, and more nourishing vitamins and minerals.
Was a huge fan of the no. 1 fragrance, so was excited to try the new no. 2. Was not disappointed! Even better than the first!
Maude Reviewer
