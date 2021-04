According To Kate Middleton’s Latest Look, Skinny Jeans Aren’t Over

As part of their 10-year wedding anniversary celebration, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry brought their three kids to Manor Farm in Darlington, a town in Northern England. While enjoying the countryside, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a wax-coated, dark green jacket from Seeland with an ivory Brora x Troy London Fair Isle sweater, a lace Sézane blouse, and Penelope Chilvers brown leather boots that have been a staple in her wardrobe since 2004. Stylishly tucked into said boots were one of 2021’s most debated fashion trends: a pair of dark wash skinny jeans