One of the most instinctual signs that summer is on its way doesn't require a temperature check — just think about the color you want to paint your nails. Whether it's pouring rain and windy, or a fluke 75-degree day, the general preference for your April-May mani-pedi is likely the same: something bright.
Plus, this particular spring-to-summer transition is especially exciting. Increasing vaccinations rates are making it safe to see friends and family again — which makes optimistic yellow, tangerine, blue raspberry, and fuschia top of mind. Luckily, all can be found in Essie's summer 2021 collection featuring five bright and happy shades with cute, positive names to match. Scroll though to shop them all (including our editors' pick, the "Zest Has Yet To Come").
