Here’s How To Watch The 2021 Oscars (If You’re Cable-Less)

While we're used to the Academy Awards taking place in late February, the pandemic had other plans for the star-studded occasion in 2021. But, the show must go on — and it will! This Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, to be precise. What's more, the ceremony will showcase the most diverse lineup of nominations in 93 years of Oscars history. So, how can those of us on the stream team (aka those of us who don't pay for cable OR own a TV) view the affair live from the comfort of our own laptops? Below, find everything you need to know about which streaming services you can watch the 2021 Oscars on along with where you can catch up on the nominated films ahead of the big event.