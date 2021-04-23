Here’s How To Watch The 2021 Oscars (If You’re Cable-Less)

While we're used to the Academy Awards taking place in late February, the pandemic had other plans for the star-studded occasion in 2021. But, the show must go on — and it will! This Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, to be precise. What's more, the ceremony will showcase the most diverse lineup of nominations in 93 years of Oscars history. So, how can those of us on the stream team (aka those of us who don't pay for cable OR own a TV) view the affair live from the comfort of our own laptops? Below, find everything you need to know about which streaming services you can watch the 2021 Oscars on along with where you can catch up on the nominated films ahead of the big event.
Hulu's Live TV subscribers can watch live sports, breaking news, daytime soaps, and, yes, awards shows. Plus, in addition to being able to watch all that Oscars action on ABC as it's happening in real-time (no cable required!), you'll gain viewing access to nominated films like Nomadland (Best Actress, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and more) The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Best Actress), and The Mole Agent (Best Documentary Feature). The only thing that isn't included, is the popcorn.
Hulu + Live TV is $64.99 per month, plus you get the first week free. Cancel anytime. Sign up here.
Of course, Disney+ offers ad-free access to all your favorite movies and TV shows from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic family. It's also home Soul (Best Sound, Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score) Onward (Best Animated Feature), and Burrow (Best Animated Short), all of which have snagged an Oscar nomination this year.
Disney+ is $7.99 per month or 79.99 per year with the option to cancel anytime. Sign up here.
An HBO Max subscription comes with a lot more than just an epic library of HBO entertainment. You'll also get access to more hit movies, award-winning TV series, and critically acclaimed documentaries from Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and beyond. For anyone that's all about Oscars film prep this year, this is where you can watch the much-talked-about movie Emma, which has been nominated for the categories of Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
HBO Max is $14.99 per month with the option to cancel anytime. Sign up here.
