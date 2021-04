What Happened In Wild Wild Country — Before Sheela Got Her Own Netflix Doc

Three years ago, Netflix captivated us with a cult docu-series unlike any other. Wild Wild Country earned its repetitive title; the twists and turns just kept coming. Now, the streaming site is taking another look at one of the most prominent and controversial figures from the series: Ma Anand Sheela , who these days goes by Sheela Birnstiel. Netflix's Searching for Sheela picks up where the docuseries left off, but since it's been a while, and a little thing called Tiger King has since overtaken first place on the list of the wildest docu-series on Netflix. You may need a quick refresher on what exactly went down with the Wild Wild Country cult — a term Birnstel has since deemed "so degrading."