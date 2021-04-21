We Tried On Parade’s New Bralettes & Here’s The Boob-Scoop

Size: M
Boobs: "I don’t have low self-esteem, but I do think my boobs are kinda weird. Maybe everyone does and it’s just because boobs are weird. But, I have broad shoulders so mine like to go out and spread out rather than stay in and have a glass of wine (lol). They fluctuate between a B and a C cup and I believe the bra industry definitely caters to my body type."
Size: 2X
Boobs: "My boobs are definitely large and tear dropped shaped. They are mostly even too. I wear about a 40/42 DD usually."
The Fit & Feel: "I slightly adjusted the straps to make them tighter, and I clasped mine on the second-tightest setting. I liked that the straps were a little wider because they did not dig. The coverage is pretty solid which is nice to see because that's not always the case with bralettes and large breasts. It sucks having spillover because it looks bad undershirts, and the bralette definitely didn’t have any of that. It’s honestly pretty comfortable, and I found it very easy to get on as well. It’s pretty supportive overall and the material feels smooth and comfy on my skin as well."
Final Thoughts: "It feels kind of slick and smooth to the touch. It’s not a super thick material, so it’d be good for warm weather too."
Size: XS
Boobs: "My boobs are kinda lopsided, to be honest, but I think that’s pretty normal? They’re not very big, but not very small."
Bra Goals: "Comfort for sure. I feel most confident wearing a bralette of some kind (I’m sure this comes from years of playing tennis and wearing a sports bra 24/7). I sometimes just go braless too, but I rarely wear typical bras with structure, underwire, etc. because I find them so uncomfortable, especially while sitting at a desk all day."
The Fit & Feel: "I was truly shocked about how nice it felt. It’s probably one of the most comfortable barrettes I’ve ever worn — and I’ve tried A LOT. I literally slacked Karina the minute I put it on and told her it felt like an actual cloud. The material is so soft and stretchy (I think it’s the same material Parade makes their underwear out of), but still supportive enough for my liking. I did adjust the straps a little, but that’s pretty typical for me. On another note, it almost feels like I could potentially wear it as a bathing suit top?"
Final Thoughts: "I’m telling you, this bralette feels like a CLOUD."
Size: XS
Boobs: "I've mentioned my secret boobs before, but TL;DR: I’m a petite gal with not-so-petite boobs. They’re kind of round and fuller towards the bottom, and ever so slightly lopsided (which is totally normal)."
The Fit & Feel: "I'm a recent-ish convert to Parade's undies, but am already fully smitten with the silky-smooth fabric and fun colorways. I went with the triangle bralette in the cutest baby-blue hue and was delighted at how soft it was. At first, I was worried that the XS cups wouldn't be able to, ahem, accommodate the girls. After tightening the straps a little and closing the bra on the second hook, I was pretty pleased with the support and fit. The ta-tas are happy, and there's no over-boob spillage. If anything, I'd love if the band were a little wider for extra support, but it's not a dealbreaker at all."
Final Thoughts: "In general, I think Parade's bralettes are amazing — I already want another! They make me feel so cute, and the fabric is truly dreamlike."