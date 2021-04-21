Story from Most Wanted

We Tried On Parade’s New Bralettes & Here’s The Boob-Scoop

Karina Hoshikawa
In the far-flung world of products we wish our favorite brands would create — Aesop car fresheners, Everlane dog hoodies, etc. — Parade bras hung at the top of our dream shopping list. Between the inclusive size range (XS-3XL), affordable price point, and deliciously soft fabric that the brand's cult-favorite underwear already offered, we couldn't help but imagine how well the wares would translate to our upper bodies. Today, our dreams were fulfilled with the launch of Parade's first-ever bralette collection. *Cue boob-shaped fireworks* The brand is getting the bra party started with two styles, the Triangle and the Scoop, both retailing for $28 and offered in its famous rainbow range of colorways. The best part? The new bralettes are crafted from the same recycled nylon-mesh fabric as its beloved underwear. Below, four members of the R29 shopping team take the just-launched styles for an IRL test drive — reviewing everything from the fit, feel, and overall bra-ppeal. Scroll on for the full scoop.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Parade Triangle Bralette, $28

Parade
Triangle Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Triangle Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Triangle Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Tester: Alexandra
Size: M
Boobs: "I don’t have low self-esteem, but I do think my boobs are kinda weird. Maybe everyone does and it’s just because boobs are weird. But, I have broad shoulders so mine like to go out and spread out rather than stay in and have a glass of wine (lol). They fluctuate between a B and a C cup and I believe the bra industry definitely caters to my body type."
Bra Goals: "I like a bra that holds my boobs without having them overflow on top and touch my shirt. I am also 100% team bra — I will never understand how people don’t suffer from under boob sweat like I need my boobs up and out of my way at all times. Hence, I love a bralette because they do the holding without the underwire and are perfect for sweatshirts (which I wear all year round)."
The Fit & Feel: "The main attraction of the Parade bra is that fabric! It’s like if a swimsuit and a sports bra had a baby. It’s got that slippery smooth texture kind of like Lululemon leggings but doesn’t feel like it was made to sweat it in, but you could if you needed to. The fit is great? Good? I don’t know. Again, my boobs are kind of odd when it comes to bras so it’s hard to tell if this is the best they’ll ever look. They feel protected. The triangle cup does not skimp on the sides like many bralettes are prone to do so my entire breast is swaddled like a baby. I did adjust the straps, but I always do, and there is nothing digging into my back or chest at all."
Advertisement
Final Thoughts: "I recommend! The colors are so cute, the fabric is easy breezy beautiful, and it’s durable. I’ve washed it twice and the color has not faded nor has any warping occurred. I would never go running in it or jump on a trampoline, but it was not made for that. If you want something to lounge around in the summer when it’s hot and sticky out, then def buy this bralette."
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Parade Scoop Bra, $28

Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Tester: Chichi
Size: 2X
Boobs: "My boobs are definitely large and tear dropped shaped. They are mostly even too. I wear about a 40/42 DD usually."
Bra Goals: "I look for support but comfort as well. As someone with large boobs, these things are of the utmost importance."

The Fit & Feel: "I slightly adjusted the straps to make them tighter, and I clasped mine on the second-tightest setting. I liked that the straps were a little wider because they did not dig. The coverage is pretty solid which is nice to see because that's not always the case with bralettes and large breasts. It sucks having spillover because it looks bad undershirts, and the bralette definitely didn’t have any of that. It’s honestly pretty comfortable, and I found it very easy to get on as well. It’s pretty supportive overall and the material feels smooth and comfy on my skin as well."

Final Thoughts: "It feels kind of slick and smooth to the touch. It’s not a super thick material, so it’d be good for warm weather too."
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Parade Scoop Bra, $28

Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Tester: Kate
Size: XS
Boobs: "My boobs are kinda lopsided, to be honest, but I think that’s pretty normal? They’re not very big, but not very small."

Bra Goals: "Comfort for sure. I feel most confident wearing a bralette of some kind (I’m sure this comes from years of playing tennis and wearing a sports bra 24/7). I sometimes just go braless too, but I rarely wear typical bras with structure, underwire, etc. because I find them so uncomfortable, especially while sitting at a desk all day."

The Fit & Feel: "I was truly shocked about how nice it felt. It’s probably one of the most comfortable barrettes I’ve ever worn — and I’ve tried A LOT. I literally slacked Karina the minute I put it on and told her it felt like an actual cloud. The material is so soft and stretchy (I think it’s the same material Parade makes their underwear out of), but still supportive enough for my liking. I did adjust the straps a little, but that’s pretty typical for me. On another note, it almost feels like I could potentially wear it as a bathing suit top?"

Final Thoughts: "I’m telling you, this bralette feels like a CLOUD."

DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Parade Triangle Bra, $28

Parade
Triangle Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Triangle Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Parade
Triangle Bralette Re:play
$28.00
Parade
Tester: Karina
Size: XS
Boobs: "I've mentioned my secret boobs before, but TL;DR: I’m a petite gal with not-so-petite boobs. They’re kind of round and fuller towards the bottom, and ever so slightly lopsided (which is totally normal)."
Bra Goals: "I finally got bra-fitted this year (over Zoom, no less), and am now wearing the correct size for the first time in my life: A 30D, aka a narrower band but full cups. I prefer unlined or bralette styles for fit and comfort reasons but still need styles that provide light to moderate support."

The Fit & Feel: "I'm a recent-ish convert to Parade's undies, but am already fully smitten with the silky-smooth fabric and fun colorways. I went with the triangle bralette in the cutest baby-blue hue and was delighted at how soft it was. At first, I was worried that the XS cups wouldn't be able to, ahem, accommodate the girls. After tightening the straps a little and closing the bra on the second hook, I was pretty pleased with the support and fit. The ta-tas are happy, and there's no over-boob spillage. If anything, I'd love if the band were a little wider for extra support, but it's not a dealbreaker at all."

Final Thoughts: "In general, I think Parade's bralettes are amazing — I already want another! They make me feel so cute, and the fabric is truly dreamlike."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. 

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement