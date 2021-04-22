“If you go to young women who say they want to run for office and ask them, ‘Have you ever sent a nude selfie, or have you ever sexted before, or has anyone ever taken pictures of you?’ chances are, if they’re younger, they’re going to say yes,” she says. “That’s just how it is. And then you say, ‘Well, did you know that if someone wants to resurface those, or if an ex is mad, or if someone gets their hands on it somehow, that they can publish that and use it against you?’ How many of them do you think are going to say, ‘Well, fuck that’?”