Katie Hill Is Suing Her Ex-Husband Over Publishing Her Nude Photos

Hill has recounted fearing for her life during her relationship with her ex, saying he threatened her with a gun and choked her until she was unconscious. In August 2020, she released She Will Rise , an autobiography and activist primer in which she describes her experiences with his abuse and her struggles with self-harm and depression after the resignation. Hill told Refinery29 at the time that she still has nightmares after the years of trauma. “It’s something that takes continual work and I think anyone who’s been through trauma, whatever kind it might be, knows that all too well,” Hill said.