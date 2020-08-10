Even though she says that writing this book felt triumphant and cathartic, Hill is candid about the fact that she still struggles with the aftermath of years of trauma. “It’s something that takes continual work and I think anyone who’s been through trauma, whatever kind it might be, knows that all too well,” Hill, who is in therapy, told me. Terrible nightmares about her ex, which often cause her to wake up in terror, haunt her nightly. “I got into this relationship when I was 16 years old,” she said. “I’m constantly trying to figure out who I am as a person on my own, without this relationship defining me — it played a part in defining me for so long, for half of my life.”