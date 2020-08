Hill’s detractors — an online horde of misogynist trolls, Republicans interested in her House seat, and, of course, her ex — undoubtedly wanted her to run away in shame after her resignation, never to be heard from again. But Hill has not given them that satisfaction. With She Will Rise , she has reclaimed her narrative, telling her story the way that she wants the world to know it — not the way The Daily Mail told it. The book is both autobiographical and instructive, serving as an exhaustive primer on the recent history of feminism, including reproductive rights, the #MeToo movement, and women running for office — it’s no coincidence it comes out near the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. In it, Hill devotes plenty of space to give her audience tools and resources so they, too, can help change the way women are treated in society. Her goal, it seems, is to prove that while many women’s stories become erased or written over, women have the power to write them all over again.