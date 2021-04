Rihanna’s Latest Look Proves You Can Wear Lingerie Outside

This is hardly the first time Rihanna’s worn her finest bedtime duds outside of the bedroom. In 2015, she wore a lace bra with a robe , pajama pants, and Cher Horowitz-esque feathered heels while out in New York City. Two years later, for the Met Gala after-party , she ditched her floral Comme des Garçons gown for a feather-trimmed pajama shirt-turned-dress by Prada, which she paired with (again) Gucci sunglasses and (again) feathered heels. From slips and kimonos to bodysuits, she’s since worn every item typically found in our lingerie drawers to go out, on red carpets, and at Fenty launch events, alike. But, aside from an occasional ad campaign for the brand, we rarely get to see Rihanna wearing Savage x Fenty on the streets. When we do, we take notice.