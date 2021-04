This Mattress Is The Next Best Thing To Sleeping On A Cloud

I'm a pretty sound sleeper and don't take anything to help ease my Z's, except for the rare melatonin gummy or Nue Co. drops if I'm jetlagged — but, there's nothing like the feeling of sleeping on a new mattress to shake things up. My first impressions of the mattress were that it was ultra-cushiony and plush — definitely cloud-like — but, I still tossed and turned quite a bit during my first night's sleep. Which I expected because, according to Tempur-Pedic's site, "When you first lie down, your TEMPUR-Cloud will feel a little firm." In my limited experience with memory foam mattresses, even the softest ones can paradoxically feel a bit rigid when you're actually laying down on them. However, by night four, I could sort of feel the mattress material start to loosen up (not literally — it's just the best way I can describe it) and conform to me. Again, something the site forewarned me of: "As you settle in, our proprietary TEMPUR Material starts working, precisely adapting to your weight, shape, and temperature for a truly personalized, supportive sleep."