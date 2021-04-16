Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale Has Up To 75% Off Everlane, Adidas, Kiehl’s, & More

The beloved off-price retailer Nordstrom Rack lowers the costs of luxury items day in and day out — thanks to a massive influx of Nordstrom-vetted inventory that continually rolls through its doors. But, when that stockpile of designer goods and beauty products gets a tad too big, it’s time for the retailer to clear house. Introducing one of the R29 Shopping team’s favorite discount dervishes: Clear The Rack. From now until April 19, Nordstrom’s little sister site is giving an extra 25% off red-tag clearance items for total savings of up to 75% off. Everlane, Z By Zella, Kiehl’s, and more reader-favorite brands are waiting to get snatched up by shoppers who know their true value — regardless of what the low price tag says. We already took a deep dive into this deep-sale sea and fished out all the biggest deals on the best brands. Scroll through to dip your toes into all the mega markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty that's totally worth your shopping time (and cash $$).
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.