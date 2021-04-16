Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale Has Up To 75% Off Everlane, Adidas, Kiehl’s, & More

Alexandra Polk
The beloved off-price retailer Nordstrom Rack lowers the costs of luxury items day in and day out — thanks to a massive influx of Nordstrom-vetted inventory that continually rolls through its doors. But, when that stockpile of designer goods and beauty products gets a tad too big, it’s time for the retailer to clear house. Introducing one of the R29 Shopping team’s favorite discount dervishes: Clear The Rack. From now until April 19, Nordstrom’s little sister site is giving an extra 25% off red-tag clearance items for total savings of up to 75% off. Everlane, Z By Zella, Kiehl’s, and more reader-favorite brands are waiting to get snatched up by shoppers who know their true value — regardless of what the low price tag says. We already took a deep dive into this deep-sale sea and fished out all the biggest deals on the best brands. Scroll through to dip your toes into all the mega markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty that's totally worth your shopping time (and cash $$).
Advertisement

Z By Zella Up To 45% Off

Shop This
Z By Zella
Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings
$16.29$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Lena Hybrid Ribbed Panel Stretch Leggings
$16.86$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Longline Sports Bra
$10.67$18.97
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Up To 75% Off

Shop This
Adidas
Grand Court Se Sneaker
$49.97$65.00
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas
Supercourt W Sneaker
$33.73$90.00
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas
Solid High Rise Hipster Bikini Bottoms
$11.23$54.00
Nordstrom Rack

Everlane Up To 70% Off

Shop This
Everlane
The Cotton-linen Blazer
$40.48$145.00
Nordstrom Rack
Everlane
The Lightweight Straight Leg Crop Chino Pants
$20.23$72.00
Nordstrom Rack
Everlane
Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
$33.73$125.00
Nordstrom Rack
Everlane
The Editor Slingback Flat
$22.48$156.00
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Up To 70% Off

Shop This
Topshop
Smocked Poplin Midi Dress
$39.97$75.00
Nordstrom Rack
Topshop
Textured Bardot Blouse
$17.97$58.00
Nordstrom Rack
Topshop
Animal Print Stretch Knit Dress
$20.79$75.00
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Up To 75% Off

Shop This
Cole Haan
Grand Pro Rally Strap Sneaker
$69.97$130.00
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan
Piper Leather Snake-embossed Mule
$39.36$130.00
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan
Dellora Skimmer
$39.36$150.00
Nordstrom Rack

Summer Dresses Up To 70% Off

Shop This
Donna Morgan
Short Flutter Sleeve Linen Midi Dress
$28.11$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
Melloday
Short Sleeve V-neck Elastic Waist Midi Dress
$22.48$39.97
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Lily Smocked Front Midi Dress
$25.29$80.00
Nordstrom Rack

Eco-Friendly Finds Up To 60% Off

Shop This
Hydro Flask
18 Oz. Standard Flex Cap
$21.97$29.95
Nordstrom Rack
Takeya
Traveler 17oz Fliplock Bottle
$11.68$29.99
Nordstrom Rack
Kennedy International Inc.
3 Pack Leak Proof Lunch Bags
$9.54$30.00
Nordstrom Rack

Sheets & Bedding Up To 70% Off

Shop This
Modern Threads
4-piece Garment-washed Comforter Set
$49.97$149.99
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Full Herringbone 250 Thread Count Sheet Set
$28.11$49.97
Nordstrom Rack

Travel & Luggage Up To 70% Off

Shop This
SwissGear
21" Spinner Suitcase
$67.48$180.00
Nordstrom Rack
BOSCA
Leather Garment Bag
$112.48$399.00
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas
Santiago Lunch Bag
$11.23$25.00
Nordstrom Rack

Beauty Up To 70% Off

Shop This
Kiehl's Since 1851
Nourishing Essentials 2-piece Set
$18.90$33.60
Nordstrom Rack
Skin Inc
Optimizer Voyager Led Light
$82.67$295.00
Nordstrom Rack
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement