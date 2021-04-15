I Have Questions About… A-Rod’s Coldplay Breakup Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Hollywood love story has come to a sudden end after five long years together, and the breakup is hitting hard — especially for the former athlete, who seems to be going through it.
The A-listers have been dating since 2007, and two years ago, they took things to the next level by getting engaged. Their relationship has played out very publicly as both Lopez and Rodriguez let the world into a number of special moments; throughout the years, they've given us glimpses of their glamorous vacations, Brady Bunch-style family gatherings, and more. However, rumors about a split popped up about a month ago, when a story about the pair deciding to go their separate ways went viral. In reality, the couple was still together but facing some personal issues at the time; "We are working through some things," they shared in a joint statement responding to the rumors.
Unfortunately, it looks like Lopez and Rodriguez weren't able to get on the same page regarding their relationship because they've officially gone their separate ways. On Friday April 15, the stars announced that they have broken up. Like, for real this time.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” reads their joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
All breakups are emotional in their own way, but it looks like Rodriguez is taking it especially hard. Even before he and Lopez shared the officially update, he was deep in his feelings about everything that was going on — enough to have a moment on his Instagram. The MLB star posted a video on his Instagram story showing what some are calling a "shrine" to his relationship. In the video, he pans through a collection of photographs of him and Lopez at various happy points in their relationship, including a flick from their beach proposal in 2019. In true sad boy form, Rodriguez makes sure to play one of the saddest songs ever written to punctuate his heartbreak: "Fix You" by Coldplay.
It's normal to be in your sad music bag after a breakup, but Coldplay is the perfect soundtrack for this particular split because the former couple really liked Chris Martin and his band while they were dating — the band was kind of their thing. Lopez's 2019 birthday tribute for Rodriguez featured the group's popular song "Yellow," and the athlete has shared that Coldplay is among his personal favorite musicians. No word on whether his new relationship status will change that ranking, but I imagine that "Viva La Vida" might hit differently now.)
According to the statement that they shared, Lopez and Rodriguez are going to do their best to keep things copacetic even though they're no longer together; from million dollar business ventures to interpersonal relationships, they have far too many things tied up in each other to totally cut ties. At the end of the day, they're both attractive, powerful, and ridiculously wealthy people, so it's safe to predict that they'll be fine in no time. Until then, Coldplay will keep Alex together.