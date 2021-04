Anne Hathaway Should Host The Oscars Again — Alone This Time

It’s a smart move on her part, one that makes her seem simultaneously cool and above it, an image she’s slowly been able to cultivate after years of Hathahate. But Hathaway’s ongoing willingness to poke fun at herself only underscores what makes that whole situationso frustrating in hindsight. Watching the show a decade later, it’s clear that both hosts were ill-prepared for what was to come. In fact, as we enter our second year without any hosts, the idea that two of our biggest box office stars would even chance to put themselves in such a harsh spotlight feels otherworldly. But what’s also crystal clear is that Hathaway was not the problem. Yes, she was overly enthusiastic and theatrical and passionate — but she was hosting the Oscars! Also, that’s who Anne “ call me Annie ” Hathaway is. Her behavior only truly seemed over the top when put side-by-side with Franco, whose total lack of affect led many to believe he was stoned.(For the record, he says he was not .) In other words, this is a story of a woman trying her very best to just do her job, and a man barely caring enough to show up. And guess who reaped the consequences?