Phoebe Dynevor Traded Bridgerton Pastels For A Puff-Sleeved LBD At The BAFTAs

On Sunday, the buzziest names in TV and film gathered — some via Zoom, some in-person — at London's Royal Albert Hall for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. This year, BAFTA attendees were tasked with dressing sustainably for the event, which led to Celeste wearing a gown from green fashion brand Dilara Findikoglu, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas donning a Roland van Der Kemp two-piece from the designer's ethical fall '20 couture collection. Another best-dressed winner? Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, who swapped out her on-screen pastels for a custom LBD by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.
For her first in-person red carpet appearance since the Regency-era series was released in December 2020 (and subsequently watched by over 82 million people), Dynevor wore a black, one-shouldered gown with a single long, statement sleeve and a corseted bodice. With the dress — which apart from the color, gave some serious Daphne Bridgerton vibes — Dynevor wore diamond-and-emerald drop earrings and a flower-shaped cocktail ring, both of which are also Louis Vuitton.
British actresses Ashley Madekwe and Cynthia Erivo both, too, wore Louis Vuitton for the award show. Madekwe, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in County Lines, wore a chartreuse, cut-out gown custom-made by Ghesquière. Meanwhile, Erivo — with the help of stylist Jason Bolden — chose a beaded mini dress from the brand's fall '21 collection.