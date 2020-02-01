This Is How The BAFTAs Are Going Sustainable

Celebrity guests attending Sunday night's BAFTA Film Awards won't receive the usual luxury "goodie bags" as the ceremony makes moves to become more sustainable.
Instead of the customary bottles of champagne and high-end beauty products, guests will be given vouchers in a "gifting wallet" made from sustainable plastic.
After the Golden Globes served guests a fully vegan meal last month, a decision which thrilled celebrities, the BAFTAs are going partially vegan this year.
Guests will be served a vegan starter and a vegan pudding, but for their main they'll choose between vegan and chicken options.
Guests will be driven to the ceremony in electric cars provided by Audi, and the actual red carpet will be made from 100% recyclable material. The guests' tickets and programmes will also be made from fully recyclable material.
Advertisement
The biggest night in British cinema has also asked guests to re-wear an outfit they already own or choose another sustainable fashion option for the star-studded ceremony.
Meanwhile, the British Academy has partnered with carbon offsetting company Mossy Earth to plant a forest in Scotland to offset its staff's carbon footprints. The Academy has said it also intends to offset the carbon footprints of international guests flying in for the ceremony.
“The emphasis is very much on reusing, recycling and making sustainable choices up front,” the Academy's chair, Pippa Harris, told The Hollywood Reporter. “But the last part of the jigsaw is the offsetting for things we are unable to control.”
The EE British Academy Film Awards take place this Sunday (2nd February) at London's Royal Albert Hall. The British Academy has faced considerable criticism in the build-up to the event after failing to nominate a single person of colour in any of its four main acting categories.
Oscar-nominated British actress Cynthia Erivo has said she turned down an offer to perform at the ceremony because of its shocking lack of diversity. Every single nominee for the Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor prizes this year is white.
The BAFTAs have also been criticised for failing to nominate a single female filmmaker in its Best Direction category for the seventh year in a row. Chief executive Amanda Berry has said she was "very disappointed" and had "hoped we'd see at least one female director".
Advertisement