Life Was Very Different When The Younger Cast First Joined The Book World Dramedy

They say all good things must come to an end, which is what makes the seventh and final season of Younger all the more bittersweet. On the one hand, it makes sense for Liza Miller’s (Sutton Foster) journey in the wonderful world of publishing to be brought to a close. (For starters, her secret is very much out of the bag.) However, looking back at the Younger cast now and when they first started on the show, it’s natural to feel just a little bummed knowing that their days of playing these memorable characters are over.