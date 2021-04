Desi Perkins Pays Homage To Her Mexican Roots With Her Skin-Care Launch

Perkins is enthusiastic about joining the wave of influencer-founded brands hitting the market. This boom might earn some skepticism from those that feel influencers are "cashing in" on their followings, but Perkins believes that content creators can make for the perfect founders. For starters, they test out many products sent by brands, and gain insights from their collaborations: Perkins worked with sunglasses brand Quay before launching her own eyewear and beauty brands like Ole Henriksen prior to Dezi Skin. "Not only did I learn so much from working with brands along the way, but I also picked up on what I would do maybe differently," she says.